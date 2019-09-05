|
|
Christina M. Stiers
Lexington - Christina Marianne Stiers, age 75, of Lexington, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home.
She was born May 9, 1944 in Detroit, daughter of the late Rudolph and Marianne (Fath) Knobloch. Christina married William J. Stiers on September 28, 1963 in Detroit. He preceded her in death January 1, 2012.
Christina was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lexington and was also active in the Lexington Garden Club.
She is survived by her son, Rodney (Laurie) of Fenton; daughter, Heidi (Jim) Priehs of Clinton Twp.; brother, Richard Knobloch of Canadian Lakes; her grandchildren, Joshua, Bryan, Karsten, and Jensen; and her great grandchildren, Kadence, Kylie, and Carson.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Knobloch.
Memorial Services will be held 4 PM Sunday, September 8 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Rev. Barry Sheldon will officiate. Inurnment will be in Lexington Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 3-7 PM Saturday, September 7 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington.
Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, or to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 5, 2019