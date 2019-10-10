|
|
Christina "Tina" Watkins
Marysville - "100 years was never more beautiful"
Christina "Tina" Watkins, of Marysville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the momentous age of 100.
Tina was born on July 24, 1919 in Wintersdorf, Germany to Peter and Marguerite Luckas.
Tina lived life to the fullest; she worked hard, played hard, and loved hard. She served her home country, working in the weather bureau, during World War II. After the war, she married and moved to the United States where she raised her family. Tina was a dazzling, determined, and fiercely independent woman filled with the perfect balance of sweet and sass. She was a strong matriarch of her family and a faithful friend to many. Tina touched countless lives with her positivity and passion for life; her laugh was contagious and her hugs would light up your soul. She will be missed by all of those left behind, but her legacy of love, strength, and perseverance is deeply ingrained in us all.
Tina is survived by her two sons, Barry (Linda) Watkins and Larry (Kris) Watkins; her two grandchildren, Erik and Anita; three great-grandchildren; and many loving and caring friends.
Tina is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Marguerite Luckas; her husband, Earnest Watkins; and her nine brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. The Reverend Joseph DeHass will officiate.
Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, 2019