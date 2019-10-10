Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina "Tina" Watkins


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina "Tina" Watkins Obituary
Christina "Tina" Watkins

Marysville - "100 years was never more beautiful"

Christina "Tina" Watkins, of Marysville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the momentous age of 100.

Tina was born on July 24, 1919 in Wintersdorf, Germany to Peter and Marguerite Luckas.

Tina lived life to the fullest; she worked hard, played hard, and loved hard. She served her home country, working in the weather bureau, during World War II. After the war, she married and moved to the United States where she raised her family. Tina was a dazzling, determined, and fiercely independent woman filled with the perfect balance of sweet and sass. She was a strong matriarch of her family and a faithful friend to many. Tina touched countless lives with her positivity and passion for life; her laugh was contagious and her hugs would light up your soul. She will be missed by all of those left behind, but her legacy of love, strength, and perseverance is deeply ingrained in us all.

Tina is survived by her two sons, Barry (Linda) Watkins and Larry (Kris) Watkins; her two grandchildren, Erik and Anita; three great-grandchildren; and many loving and caring friends.

Tina is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Marguerite Luckas; her husband, Earnest Watkins; and her nine brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. The Reverend Joseph DeHass will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now