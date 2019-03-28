Christina Zimmer-Hency



Port Huron - Christina Zimmer-Hency, 59, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



She was born November 27, 1959 in Port Huron to the late Gerald and Drusilla Zimmer. She married William Hency on August 16, 1991 in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2016.



Christina was employed for many years at Community Action Agency. She enjoyed sitting by the pool reading, walking her dog, Nikki, and spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her daughter, Miranda Hency; sisters, Sherri (Robert) Armstrong and Sundae (Jeff) Hickey; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Geri Short, and brother, David Dean.



A memorial gathering will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Ruby Lions Club, 4535 Brott Rd., Ruby, with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.



Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery Port Huron Township.



Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary