Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harbor Springs
5134 Pleasantview Rd.
Harbor Springs, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Brodhead-Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Brodhead-Smith


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Brodhead-Smith Obituary
Christine Brodhead-Smith

Harbor Springs - Christine Macomb Brodhead-Smith, 70, of Harbor Springs, Michigan (formerly of Algonac, Michigan), passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Chris was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 23, 1948, a daughter of Nancy G. Allen and Richard T. Brodhead Jr.

Chris is survived by her children, Dana VanAssche and Peter (Katie) Smith; three siblings, Richard "Thornie" Brodhead (Christine), Brian Brodhead (Patty), and Carey Hall; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, a great-niece, and a great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Catherine Brodhead-Lauer; and a brother, Peter S. Brodhead.

Chris worked as a teacher for St. Catherine's in Algonac. She was also an ER nurse for 25 years with Ascension St. John Hospital. Chris loved to spend time with her family and travel.

A memorial celebration of Chris' life is planned for Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at 5134 Pleasantview Rd., Harbor Springs, MI 49740.

Memorial contributions can be made online to the Survival Flight program at The University of Michigan: survivalflight.com

Please sign her online guestbook at www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are in the care of the Charlevoix Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.