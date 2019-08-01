|
Christine M. Smith
Ira Township - Christine M. Smith, age 82 of Ira Township passed away July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Wendell. Dear mother of Gary (Sally), Terrence (Lucy), Kimberly and Brian. Loving grandmother of Crystal (Justin) Kozak, Grayson Sapp, Christopher Smith, Nicole Arce, Austin Sapp, Bree Wallis and Bailey West and great-grandmother of eight. Visitation 2:30 -8:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Instate 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019