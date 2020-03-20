|
|
Christine Rae Youngblood
Port Huron - Long time Port Huron resident Christine Youngblood passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020. Her son Andrew, daughter-in-law Catherine and dear friend Kamelle Palazola were by her side. She was 85 years old.
Christine was born in Bad Axe, Michigan, daughter of the late John and Lillian Haug (nee O'Connell).
She spent her early childhood in Bay Port and moved to Port Huron in her teens. Christine graduated from Mercy College of Detroit and worked as a registered nurse for 50 years. Christine married Norbert Vincent Youngblood in 1956 at St. Joseph Church here in Port Huron. Because of her husband's career as an Officer in the United States Navy, Christine frequently moved but eventually settled in San Pedro, California in 1970. She returned to Port Huron in 1983 and has lived here ever since. After retirement, Christine volunteered her time with the Red Cross and People's Clinic. In 2013, the City of Port Huron bestowed on her the Spirit of Port Huron Brotherhood Award for service to her community. Christine was a parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Luzzi (Joseph) and her sons, Andrew (Catherine Schlaufman), Nicholas (Claire Colt) and Norbert; two sisters, Kay Granzow and Sara Silliman; grandchildren; Syndel, Zachary, Katlynn, Sophia, Vivien, Elsa and Claudia; foster child, Tim (Linda) Bowman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert and her son, John.
Interment and graveside services were held privately at Assumption Grotto Catholic Cemetery in Detroit. A memorial mass will be held in the future at St. Mary Catholic Church in Port Huron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Peoples Clinic for Better Health (mylakehuron.com).
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020