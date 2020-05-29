Christopher A. Appleby
Fort Gratiot - 72, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.
Chris was born in Bay City, Michigan on December 10, 1947, the son of Benjamin G. and Marion C. Appleby.
Chris graduated from Bay City High School and went on to graduate from Hillsdale College.
He served his country in the United States Air Force before beginning his career as a sales representative. Chris' charisma and relationships with people helped to form a life filled with adventure and purpose. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and laugh, and his kind and generous spirit. Everywhere he went, he made close and lifelong friends.
Chris' family and friends were the focal point of his life and he was happiest when spending quality time with them. Chris was an avid outdoorsman with interests that included sailing, skiing, hunting and snowmobiling. He particularly loved Northern Michigan and time spent at the family cottage on Mullett Lake in Michigan, a home away from home.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara are his children, Joshua (Susan) Appleby of Lawton, MI, Charles (Shannon) Appleby of Bigfork, MT; stepchildren, Joshua Beebe and Jennifer Dimmer; grandchildren, Charlie, Benjamin, Oliver, Audrey, and Grace; siblings, Karen (Lowell) Baughan, and C.G. (Nancy) Appleby; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding Chris in death are his parents, Benjamin G. Appleby and Marion C. Appleby.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Mullett Lake Area Preservation Society (M.A.P.S.).
Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
