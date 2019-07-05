|
|
Christopher "Chris" Drew
Port Huron - Christopher "Chris" Drew, 33. Chris was relieved from his 5 month battle with septic shock on 6-21-19. Chris was born to John and Kathy Drew on 12-30-85. He is survived by his parents, brothers, Scott, Sean, Dan and his grandfather, Robert Drew.
At the time of his passing he was surrounded by his family including, Aunt Shirley and Uncle Bob Drew, Aunt Sally Clos, Aunt Becky LaBond and nearly a dozen cousins.
Chris also leaves behind his second family, the Wadhams Hungry Howies family, where he was employed for 16 years. Chris could often be seen around Wadhams with his grandfather, a proud Korean war vet. A luncheon will be held in Port Huron, please contact family for details.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Flying high in Shabgr-La, now you know all the answers to WHY.
Published in The Times Herald from July 5 to July 6, 2019