|
|
Christopher L. Fredendall
Fort Gratiot - Christopher L. Fredendall, 45, of Fort Gratiot, passed away very unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
He was born in Port Huron, January 2, 1974, the son of Jack and Joan (Chapdelaine) Fredendall.
Chris was a 1993 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. He attended Baker College. Chris was a parishioner of St. Edward on the Lake and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed movies, all genres of music, and art.
Surviving is his two daughters, Madisyn M. Fredendall and Samantha E. Fredendall; father and mother, Jack L. and Joan M. Fredendall; sister, Laura (Joe) Lozano; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family honors the memory of Christopher and invites you to visit and share memories on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, 1525 Hancock Street. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Deacon John Connors will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019