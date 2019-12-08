Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Christopher L. Moran

Christopher L. Moran Obituary
Christopher L. Moran

Kimball - Christopher Lee Moran, 69, of Kimball, died Friday, December 6, 2019.

He was born February 18, 1950 in Port Huron to the late Phillip and Martha Moran. He married Carolyn Fraiser on December 29, 1967 in Kimball. She died August 22, 2019.

Mr. Moran was a Carpenter for Carpenters Union #687 and employed with Woods Construction for many years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, playing cards and softball.

He is survived by three children, Steven (Cindi) Moran, Dawn (Ed) Irvine, and Christopher (Thereasa) Moran; five grandchildren, Kyle (Aubree) Moran, Taylor Moran, Jacob (Bradi) Moran, Emilee (Armond) Moran, and Cory (Irvine); two great grandchildren, Iris Irvine and Leo Moran; sisters, Sue (Pat), Debbie, Kathy, Judy, and Sherry; brothers, Dave and Phil; many nieces and nephews; in-laws, Cherrie (Dave) Hall; and special friend Joanne Houle and the entire Houle and Hunt Families.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2645 Howard St., Port Huron.

Christopher and his wife Carolyn will be interred in the spring at Caswell Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
