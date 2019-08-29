Services
Christy G. Fihn

Christy G. Fihn Obituary
Christy G. Fihn

Port Huron - Christy Glaser Fihn, 67, of Port Huron, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Jay L. and Carol G. Fihn.

Christy is survived by her brothers, Jeffrey Glaser (Gloria) Fihn, and Greg (Maria) Fihn; her sister, Jill Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside funeral services will be held in St. Louis, MO. A private family viewing will be held at Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
