Port Huron - Clarabel Rose Lee, 86, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

She was born May 22, 1932 in Port Huron to the late Russel and Inez Harrison. She married Donald P. Lee on May 23, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 24, 1994.

Mrs. Lee attended Ross Bible Church, and enjoyed attending church activities. Her favorite pastimes were gardening, camping, and spending time with her family up north.

She is survived by 7 children, David (Sondra) Lee, Diane (Bill) Ernst, Carl (Patti) Lee, Roy (Theresa) Lee, Glenn Lee, Gary (Hope) Lee, and Dennis (Nerissa) Lee; 18 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Beth Rustem; a sister-in-law, Elsie Harrison; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ted and Donald Harrison; and two sisters, Mildred Learned and Myrtle Gross.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Ross Bible Church. Reverend Steve Scott will officiate.

Burial will be in Christian Memorial Cemetery, Peck. Pallbearers will be David, Carl, Glenn, Gary, Adam, and Nathan Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy and Dennis Lee.

Memorials may be made to Ross Bible Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
