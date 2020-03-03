Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Claradene D. Wherwein


1922 - 2020
Claradene D. Wherwein Obituary
Claradene D. Wherwein

Port Huron - Claradene Delores Wherwein, 97, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020.

Known to her friends and family as Dene, she was born October 23, 1922, in Cazenovia, Wisconsin. Dene married John Wherwein on January 31, 1958. John passed on April 21, 2010.

John and Dene enjoyed a wonderful fun filled life. They loved polka dancing, fishing, camping, traveling, and spending time with their many friends and loving family. Dene was an avid bowler, a fantastic cook and baker, and she loved tending to her beautiful flower garden. She made friends everywhere she went. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Port Huron.

Dene is survived by her son, James A. Fayed II; step-daughter, Susanne (James) Haacke; granddaughters, Becky (John) Mayes, Denise (Joe) O'Neal and Sharon Fayed; great-grandchildren, Tony Fayed, Valerie Louks, and Drew and Lacey Mayes; and great-great grandchildren, Christopher and Vanessa Sosa. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wherwein; daughter-in-law, Marsha Fayed; grandson, James A. Fayed III; and many other family members.

The family honors the memory of Dene and invites you to visit and share memories Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Karrer Simpson Funeral Home with a service at 6:00 p.m. Dr. Tom Seppo will officiate.

To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
