Services
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
989-732-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Claramae Vivian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claramae Vivian


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claramae Vivian Obituary
Claramae Vivian

- - Claramae Vivian, 92, died on February 23, 2019 in Port Huron, MI. Clare was born in Detroit on August 21, 1926 to Jack and Clara Vivian.

She graduated from Olivet College in 1948 and received her Master's Degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1954. She taught English, Spanish, and journalism at Marysville High School from 1948 until her retirement in 1981. Clare was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She so loved spending time at her cabin in Lewiston, MI since 1958. Ski Club, Gourmet Club and travel were her special interests.

She is survived by her cousins, Janice Vasquez of Walled Lake, MI, and Joan Hamilton of Brownstown Township, MI. She is also survived by many special friends. Clare was the epitome of a classy lady and will be remembered by hundreds of former students who respected and admired her. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church, 723 Court Street, Port Huron, MI; Congregational United Church of Christ, PO Box 282, Lewiston, MI 49756 or Grace Hospice, 1985 Gratiot Avenue, Suite 1C, Marysville, MI 48040.

Clare's wishes were that there be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will be in Lewiston, MI. Arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, PO Box 1548, Gaylord, MI. 49734.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now