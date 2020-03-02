|
Clarence B. "John" Goodwin
Croswell - Mr. Clarence B. "John" Goodwin, age 88, of Croswell, passed away on March 1, 2020.
He was born on January 31, 1932, in Clyde Township, to the late Frank and Sarah Goodwin.
John married Beverly J. Cowper. She passed away on November 16, 2019.
He served honorably in the United States Marines in the Korean War disabling land mines. John retired from the City of Port Huron Fire Department as Lieutenant. He was also a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
John was a loving father to four children, Marjorie (Larry) Ferrier and Debra Jo Goodwin both preceding him in death. He is survived by his son, John (Mary) Goodwin and daughter, Kim (Mark) Stencel, grandchildren, Diana (James) Weber, Jaclynn (Justin) Boone, Victoria (Colin) Musser, Nathan Stencel and Jeff (Becky) Stencel, 5 great grandchildren, Alexis, Jonathon, Peter and James Stencel and Camilla Musser, sister, Florence Warsinske, sister, Barbara Sparr, brother, Kenneth Goodwin, brother, Fred Goodwin and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene, Bert, Walter, Calvin, Curtis and Lee Goodwin, and sisters, Virginia Atkins, Myrtle Diem and Gladys May.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, March 6, 2020, in St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 7155 Huron Avenue, Lexington. Pastor Gerhardt Doroh will officiate. Burial to take place in Croswell Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, 2:00pm to 8:00pm in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron and Friday, 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am in the Church.
Pallbearers will be John's grandchildren.
Military Honors will be conducted at the cemetery by the Croswell American Legion as well as the United States Marine Corp.
Memorial tributes may be made to the .
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020