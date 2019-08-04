|
Clarence "Ken" Dingman
Smiths Creek - 80, passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on July 12, 1939, son of the late Clarence and Hannabelle (Moore) Dingman.
He was preceded in death by his sister Ardith Irvine.
Clarence Dingman married Gloria Urban on June 26, 1965, in Port Huron, Michigan.
Ken served his country with the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #525 in Smiths Creek. He worked as a machine operator for over 40 years at Dunn Paper in Port Huron. He was a past union steward and president of the Local # 2-1017 USW. Ken was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed time spent at his cabin in the U.P. Most importantly, Ken was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving in addition to Gloria his loving wife of 54 years are his children, Cheryl (Charlie) Smiley, Terry (Larry) Navarre, Steve (Michelle) Smith, and Bill (Sheri) Smith; grandchildren, Gloria (MaShawn) Easton, Steven (Brandi) Smith, Richelle Portis, David VanBuskirk, and Adrienne (Ed) Duda; great-grandchildren, Don (April) Portis-Hollier, Tyson Portis-Hollier, Michael Coronado, Dystani Smith, Jacob VanBuskirk, Bishop Portis, Nicholas Easton, Hannah Easton, McKenzie Kallapure, and Cedric Portis; sisters, Wanda VanConant and Susan (Steve) Langolf; brother-in-law, Joe Irvine; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Jamie) Yielding, Stacy Kondrath, and Joseph Irvine; very good friend, Dwight Quant; as well as many cousins.
Cremation arrangements are provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron. No services are scheduled as Ken has requested.
Memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or to the donor's choice.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 4, 2019