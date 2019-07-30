Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
Clarence F. "Archie" Kammer


1932 - 2019
Clarence F. "Archie" Kammer Obituary
Clarence F. "Archie" Kammer

St. Clair - Clarence F. "Archie" Kammer, age 86, of St. Clair passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born December 11, 1932 in Casco Twp. to the late Clarence and Hazel Kammer. Clarence married Virginia Singer in Richmond, Michigan on October 5, 1957 she preceded him death on May 18, 2014.

Clarence retired from Chrysler Automotive after 30 years, he was a member of the River District RC Eagles, he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarence also loved spending time with his family.

Clarence is survived by his son; Kevin Kammer, daughter; Heidi (Dale) Liske, grandchildren; Austin, Ethan, and Madelyn Lee, along with several nieces and nephews.

Clarence is preceded in death by his brothers; Marvin, Gerald, Lyle, sisters; Evelyn, and Margie.

A Funeral Service will be Thursday August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home China Twp. Visitation will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 2:00-9:00 p.m. with visitation Thursday at the Funeral Home from 10:30 till time of service. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Charles Fulton Post No. 382. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019
