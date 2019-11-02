|
Clarence F. "Sonny" Spencer
Marysville - Clarence F. "Sonny" Spencer, 88, of Marysville, died Friday, November 1, 2019.
He was born December 6, 1930 in Port Huron to the late Clarence and Audrey Spencer. He married Joyce Kelley on September 18, 1954 in Marysville.
Mr. Spencer was employed with Detroit Edison for over 30 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Marysville Lodge #498 F. & A.M., St. Clair Chapter #12 Royal Arch Masons, Marine City Council #59 Royal & Select Masons, Port Huron Commandery #7 Knights Templar, St. Clair River York Rite College #151, St. Clement Conclave #122 RCC, Valley of Bay City Scottish Rite, Elf Khurafeh Shriners and Sanilac Shrine Club, and Knights of the York Cross of Honour (KYCH). He served as past president of the Marysville Little League and was a member of the Marysville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce; three children, Bonnie (Ernest) Buckland, Brian Spencer and Dwight (Kim) Spencer; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Joann (Donald) Kujat of Marysville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. Pallbearers will be William Herlihy, Max Weston, Steve McNeal, Lou Stevich, Gary Paquet, and David Heise. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Knights Templar Eye Foundation. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019