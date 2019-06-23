|
The moment you died, our hearts split in two, the one side filled with memories, the other died with you. We often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, but missing you is a heartache, that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts, and there you will remain, life has gone on without you, but it will never be the same. Forever in our hearts and sadly missed by your loving wife Nancy, Children and spouses, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren
Published in The Times Herald on June 23, 2019