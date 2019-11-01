Services
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
For more information about
Clarence Turner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Ed" Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence "Ed" Turner Obituary
Clarence "Ed" Turner

Clay Township - Clarence "Ed" Turner, 78, of Clay Township entered eternal life on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1941 in Susanville, California to the late Clarence and Margaret Turner. Ed Married Connie Abney. He served his country honorably in the United States Airforce. He then worked as a repairman at Chrysler for 18 years until he had a medical retirement in 1988. When he wasn't working, Ed loved to tinker with cars. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. Every day without fail he would get a McDonalds happy meal and share it with his canine companion, Buddy. Most of all he was devoted to his family. Ed is survived by his wife, Connie; a son, Guy (Jody) Turner; daughter in law, Rhonda Turner; four grandchildren, Jayson Turner, Jordyn (Joshua) Bush, Joshua Turner and Ricci Turner; three brothers, Winifred (Linda) Turner, Bruce Turner and Joe (Brenda) Turner; two sisters, Barbara (Fred) Everman and MaryAnn (Bill) Roy; and his canine companion, Buddy. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a son, Eric J. Turner on August 12, 2019; a daughter in law, Cathy Turner on June 13, 2017; a brother; and a sister. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00pm with a visitation held from 12:00pm until the time of service in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -