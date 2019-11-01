|
Clarence "Ed" Turner
Clay Township - Clarence "Ed" Turner, 78, of Clay Township entered eternal life on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1941 in Susanville, California to the late Clarence and Margaret Turner. Ed Married Connie Abney. He served his country honorably in the United States Airforce. He then worked as a repairman at Chrysler for 18 years until he had a medical retirement in 1988. When he wasn't working, Ed loved to tinker with cars. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. Every day without fail he would get a McDonalds happy meal and share it with his canine companion, Buddy. Most of all he was devoted to his family. Ed is survived by his wife, Connie; a son, Guy (Jody) Turner; daughter in law, Rhonda Turner; four grandchildren, Jayson Turner, Jordyn (Joshua) Bush, Joshua Turner and Ricci Turner; three brothers, Winifred (Linda) Turner, Bruce Turner and Joe (Brenda) Turner; two sisters, Barbara (Fred) Everman and MaryAnn (Bill) Roy; and his canine companion, Buddy. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a son, Eric J. Turner on August 12, 2019; a daughter in law, Cathy Turner on June 13, 2017; a brother; and a sister. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00pm with a visitation held from 12:00pm until the time of service in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019