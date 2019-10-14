|
Clarence V. Preston
Fort Gratiot - Clarence Vernon Preston, 89, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, October 14, 2019.
He was born January 18, 1930 in Fremont, Michigan to the late Charles and Stella Preston. He married Betty McPherson on June 24, 1950 in Clyde Township. She died July 30, 2010.
Mr. Preston was employed with Chrysler Corporation for 30 years prior to his retirement and had also worked for Mobile Trailer. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member and deacon of the Marysville RLDS Church and a member of the A.E.R.O. Club. He enjoyed woodworking, playing solitaire, and playing violin with his band, Clancy and the Country Boys. He loved to cook for people, especially his baked beans for family reunions.
He is survived by two children, Iverna Dougan and Vernon W. Preston; four grandchildren, Kelley (Henry) Herber, Vernon P. (Amanda) Preston, Susan Meddaugh and Oscar Dean; great grandchildren, Ashley (Cory) Lonsby, Henry Johnathan (Kaitlyn) Herber, Taylor Herber and Matthew Herber; and great great grandchildren, Gage Sawyer and Freya Lonsby; and four siblings, Beulah Robinson, Leonard Preston, Edith (Vernie) Teichow and Gloria Stephens.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Wayne Dougan Jr.; a son-in-law, Wayne Dougan; daughter-in-law, Carmen Preston; and five siblings.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in The Salvation Army Port Huron Citadel with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Elder Gary Wesch will officiate.
Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery, Greenwood Township. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Marine Corps and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Vernon P. Preston, Henry Johnathan Herber, Taylor Herber, Matthew Herber, Jacob, Jared, Jeffrey and Joey Ramsey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville RLDS or The Salvation Army. To send condolences, visit pollockraldall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019