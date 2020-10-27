Clark A. Russell
Southern Pines, North Carolina - Clark A. Russell, 95, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, formerly of Marysville, Michigan, passed away October 13, 2020 in the Bluewater Hospice Home of Marysville.
He was born February 6, 1925 in Palms, Michigan; son of the late Elmer and Christine (Seltz) Russell.
Clark attended the Mills Country School and graduated from Deckerville Community High School in 1943.
He married Stella Pochowicz on October 22, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Forestville. Together they raised five children.
Professionally, Clark was a farmer, then a self-employed electrical contractor. Clark and Stella operated Russell Electric for twenty-seven years. Retiring in 1989, they spent the next thirty years between Michigan and North Carolina. Clark enjoyed card parties, dancing, golf outings, hunting trips and gathering with family and friends.
Clark is survived by his children, Jeannine Russell, David (Sherry) Russell, Brian (Cheryl) Russell, Mark (Bridget) Russell, Suzanne Russell; nine grandchildren, Lindsey (Jason) DeBoever, Austin Russell, Adam (Brittany) Russell, Erin Russell, Brooke Russell, Nate Russell, Matt Russell, Clark Sutphin and Wheylon Sutphin; five great grandchildren; three sisters, Audrey Schock, Clarice 'Rusty' Montney and Peggy (Walter) Montney; one remaining sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Clark was preceded in death by his wife, Stella; brother, Clare; and many dear relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 am - 2 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home, followed by a private memorial service for the family. The Reverend Michael Opfermann will officiate. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Interment will be in the Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium in Marysville.
Memorials may be made to Blue Water Hospice Home of Marysville or VFW Post 7318, Southern Pines, North Carolina.
Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home.