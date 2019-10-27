|
|
Claude Owen Glenn Jr.
Port Huron - 83, of Port Huron, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Marwood Manor Nursing Home.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on January 25, 1936, son of the late Claude and Ruth (Frank) Glenn.
Claude graduated in 1956 from Port Huron High School. He served his country with the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Claude worked for Michigan Bell Telephone for nearly 35 years as a lineman. He watched the construction of the 2nd Blue Water Bridge. He enjoyed bowling. Claude was a member of the Pioneers of America and the Community of Christ Church.
Surviving is his brother, Harold (Donna) Glenn of Fort Gratiot; sister-in-law, Suzanne Glenn; special niece, Terri Saunders; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Levi and Jack Glenn and his niece, Denise Grattan.
The family honors the memory of Claude and invites you to visit and share memories on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at Smith Family Funeral Home -Hancock Street. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to or to the donor's choice of charities.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019