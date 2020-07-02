Claudette Casello



Claudette Casello died unexpectedly on June 23, 2020.



She was born Claudette Joan Quintal on July 30, 1935 in Port Huron, Michigan, to Harold A. Quintal and Verna M. Kramp Quintal. She married William C. Casello, also of Port Huron, in 1956. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006, her parents, and brother, Harvey A. Quintal. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah E. Casello-Rees, son-in-law James Rees and grandson Donovan Rees and by her son William Christopher Casello and grandson William C. Casello II.



Claudette graduated from Port Huron High School in January, 1953. She received B.A. and M.A. degrees in Mathematics from the University of Michigan in 1957 and 1960 respectively and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa at U.M. She continued taking classes throughout her life in computer science, accounting and other areas.



She taught for four years in Wayne-Westland, while living in Ann Arbor. She left teaching to raise her children and during that time started a mathematics tutoring business in Ann Arbor. Returning to teaching in 1973, she taught at Community High until 1979, when she transferred to Pioneer High. She retired in 2000 after 31 years of teaching mathematics from pre-algebra to calculus.



She and Bill, her husband of forty-nine years, enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad until his death in 2006. They especially loved Lake Huron and camping in their motorhome. They lived in the same house in Ann Arbor for 56 years. For the last 13 years she had a second home in Nashville, Tennessee and spent many winters there.



Visitation is from 4 to 9 pm on Monday, July 6 at Muehlig Funeral Chapel, Fourth Avenue and William Street in Ann Arbor. A private service and burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, July 7. RSVP by text to 734-276-2759 before Friday, July 3 for more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church or Kellogg Eye Center, both in Ann Arbor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store