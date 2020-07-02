1/1
Claudette Casello
Claudette Casello

Claudette Casello died unexpectedly on June 23, 2020.

She was born Claudette Joan Quintal on July 30, 1935 in Port Huron, Michigan, to Harold A. Quintal and Verna M. Kramp Quintal. She married William C. Casello, also of Port Huron, in 1956. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2006, her parents, and brother, Harvey A. Quintal. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah E. Casello-Rees, son-in-law James Rees and grandson Donovan Rees and by her son William Christopher Casello and grandson William C. Casello II.

Claudette graduated from Port Huron High School in January, 1953. She received B.A. and M.A. degrees in Mathematics from the University of Michigan in 1957 and 1960 respectively and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa at U.M. She continued taking classes throughout her life in computer science, accounting and other areas.

She taught for four years in Wayne-Westland, while living in Ann Arbor. She left teaching to raise her children and during that time started a mathematics tutoring business in Ann Arbor. Returning to teaching in 1973, she taught at Community High until 1979, when she transferred to Pioneer High. She retired in 2000 after 31 years of teaching mathematics from pre-algebra to calculus.

She and Bill, her husband of forty-nine years, enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad until his death in 2006. They especially loved Lake Huron and camping in their motorhome. They lived in the same house in Ann Arbor for 56 years. For the last 13 years she had a second home in Nashville, Tennessee and spent many winters there.

Visitation is from 4 to 9 pm on Monday, July 6 at Muehlig Funeral Chapel, Fourth Avenue and William Street in Ann Arbor. A private service and burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, July 7. RSVP by text to 734-276-2759 before Friday, July 3 for more information. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church or Kellogg Eye Center, both in Ann Arbor.




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Muehlig Funeral Chapel
403 South Fourth Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
7346633375
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 3, 2020
Sarah: I am so very sorry to hear of your mothers' passing. Losing a parent is always difficult - - and even more so when it is unexpected. Wishing you, Jim, and Donovan much comfort in the days ahead.
Sue Perry
Friend
July 1, 2020
ear Sarah, Chris and family. Frank and I are so sorry to hear this news. We have fond memories of Claudette and our time in the neighborhood. Always such an elegant woman she maintained a sense of strength and purpose, especially in generously sharing her math expertise with so many young people for so long. We are in northern Michigan for the summer, unable to attend the visitation. Our thoughts will be with you.
Sincerely,
Frank and Gail Beaver
Gail Beaver
Friend
