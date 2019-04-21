|
Clayton (Bill) W. Cooley
Houghton Lake/ formerly Kimball Township - Clayton (Bill) W. Cooley, 66, of Houghton Lake, formerly of Kimball Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Bill was born September 18, 1952, in Port Huron, to the late Isabell Bechtel and Clayton B. Cooley.
He was married on October 16, 1982, in Port Huron to Deborah Miller.
Bill retired September 2017 moving to Houghton Lake after a 32-year career with Cargill Salt of St Clair, before that, 12 years at Morton Salt of Marysville. He was a dedicated member of the UFCW Union Local 876 holding the position secretary for many years. He also proudly served for 22 years on the Kimball Township Fire Department as a paid-on-call firefighter, holding many positions including, Captain, EMTS, safety officer, battalion chief, and engineer. He was also a member of the Kimball Firefighters Association and the Fire Administrative Board, where he held the position of secretary on both. In addition to his full-time job with Cargill, Bill worked for Tri-Hospital EMS as an EMT and Port Huron Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and St. John River District Hospital as an Emergency Room Tech. He enjoyed hunting, was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, and a member of the National HOG Group and the former Port Huron HOG Chapter, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, past member of the Sons of the American Legion.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of almost 37 years, Deborah Cooley of Houghton Lake, his cherished daughter Rebecca (Jacob) Demek of Plymouth; his loving brothers, Michael (Cindy) Cooley of Avoca, Robert (Michelle) Bechtel of Houghton Lake, Gerald Bechtel of Burthchville; loving sister Annette (Patrick) Brady of St. Amant, LA; stepbrother David Bechtel; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He also left behind a special great-niece, Alissa Cooley, and his faithful dog Sully. He was preceded in death by mother, Isabell Bechtel; stepfather Gerald Bechtel; father, Clayton B. Cooley; brother Steven Bechtel; and stepsister, Sandy Vossen.
Cremation has taken place. Christler Funeral Home- Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Blue Water Free Methodist Church on Allen Rd. in Kimball Township where a Firefighter Pass and Review will be conducted. Pastor Randy Bennett and Rev. Hollis Chandler will officiate.
Contributions in memory of Bill are asked to be directed to the Kimball Township Firefighters Association.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019