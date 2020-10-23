1/1
Cleo G. Deising
Cleo G. Deising

Fort Gratiot - Mrs. Cleo G. Deising, age 92, of Fort Gratiot, passed away on October 21, 2020, after a short illness.

She was born on September 20, 1928, in Port Huron to the late Merritt and Inez McNeice.

Cleo married John R. Deising. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2009.

She was a long-time office manager for Blue Lake Residential Care, an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene and most recently the Station Wesleyan Church. Cleo enjoyed water aerobics at the Thomas Edison Inn and Line Dancing at Council on Aging. She also enjoyed flower gardening.

Cleo is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy (John) Kingen, daughter, Bonnie Deising, son, John Deising and daughter Alora Deising Eovaldi; 8 grandchildren, Jody (Tami) Bugaiski, Danielle (Tom) Stover, Aaron (Jeni) Bugaiski, Justina Moore, Jonathan (Shawn) Kingen, Jerissa (Joseph) Mathews, Malachi Eovaldi and Brooklynn Eovaldi; 10 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Hillger.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Monday, October 26, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor Jeff King of the Station Wesleyan Church will officiate. Burial to take place in Kinney Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be Sunday October 25, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Monday 11:00am until the time of services.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Station Wesleyan Church.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
