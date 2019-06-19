|
|
Clifford M. Schweiger
Casco Twp. -
89, of Casco Twp., passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by his family at Grace Premier Assisted Living.
He was born in Richmond, September 5, 1929, the son of the late Martin and Margaret (Beauvais) Schweiger.
His marriage to Arlene Raska was April 5, 1952, at St. Mary Mystical Rose Parish, Armada.
Clifford served his country with the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.
Clifford was a parishioner of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond, a member of the Ushers Club, and a past Grand Night of the Knights of Columbus #2667. He worked at Weeks Slaughter House and then as a union carpenter for the Local #687 for White Builders and Associates and Brencal Contractors.
Surviving in addition to Arlene, his wife of 67 years, are three sons, Kenneth (Debbie) of Columbus, Roy (Brenda) of Casco and Patrick (Donna) Schweiger of Casco and a daughter, Mary (Brian) Brickel of Richmond; 14 grandchildren, Kelly, Kari (Alan) Shagena, James (Rachel), Amanda (Adam) Mieksztyn, Patrick (Michelle), Kristina (Joshua) Kaltz, Anthony, Jeffrey (Dawn), Kaitlyn (Eric) Houston, Carolyn, Jessica (James) Hebel, Brian Jack (Alyssa) Brickel, Julie (fiancé George Whitinger) and Jenna (fiancé Michael Vinckier); 19 great-grandchildren, Annaliese, Jack, Gabriel, Olivia, Brooke, Cora, Kennedy, Aubrey, Adam Joseph, Lane, Carter, Grace, Andrew, William, Luke, Brianna, Logan, Ava, and Audra; two brothers, Victor and David (Judy) Schweiger; sisters, Bernadette (John) Sharpe of Casco and Marie (Frank) Ryan of Richmond as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends.
He is preceded in death by Cletus and Margie Schweiger, Barbara Schweiger, Duane Raska, Roland Raska, Vincent, Betty Raska, Dickie Raska, David Raska, and Joann (Raska) and Hank Fraley.
The family honors the memory of Clifford and invite you to visit and share memories on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion at 6:00 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. On Thursday, June 20, 2019, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Rite of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond. Fr. Joseph Mallia, pastor, and Fr. Tony Sulkowski will co-officiate. Interment will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery, Richmond.
Pallbearers will be, James Schweiger, Patrick Schweiger Jr., Anthony Schweiger, Jeffrey Schweiger, Brian Jack Brickel, Adam Mieksztyn, and David Fraley. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 19, 2019