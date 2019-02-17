Services
1953 - 2019
Clifford Rodgers Jr. Obituary
Clifford Rodgers Jr

Smiths Creek - Clifford R Rodgers Jr born Sept 14, 1953 passed away in his home Feb 14, 2019. He fought and survived brain cancer in 1998. When cancer returned in early 2017, he fought hard again. Clifford requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the and families talk about being organ and tissue donors.

He was preceded in death by his father Clifford R Rodgers Sr; step-father Dwight L Weiss; and brother-in-law Donald G Shurkey.

He is survived by his mother Jeannette; wife, Kathryn; two daughters: Sarah (Trevis) Zimmer, Susan Rodgers; grandchildren: Alexander Graham, Cameron, JillianReece, ElaineRiley, Brant, and Hannah Zimmer; brothers and sisters: Marc (Diana) Rodgers, Allen (Michèle) Rodgers, Gloria Shurkey, Regina (Calvin) Mericle, Walter (Julie) Rodgers, and a dozen neices and nephews.

A memorial luncheon will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11am Thurs, Feb 21st at 1990 River Rd, St. Clair, MI 48079
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
