Clifton C. Burkhardt
Kimball Township - Clifton Chris Burkhardt, 93, of Kimball Township, passed away in his home Friday, December 13, 2019 surrounded by his entire family.
He was born October 19, 1926 in Orchard Park, New York, the son of the late Chris and Theresa Burkhardt. He served in the United States Army during the Korean war. He married Joan Gosman on November 24, 1956 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Huron, Michigan.
Clifton was a member of Knights of Columbus Marysville Council # 9526. He grew up in Orchard Park, New York, where he owned his own trucking and excavating business before moving to Michigan. He worked at Denton Construction Company in Grosse Pointe Woods for 20 years before his retirement, where they paved roads in Michigan. He also worked at Blue Water Concrete, as a mechanic at Lambert International, and at Michigan Lawn Maintenance/Sherman Nursery in St. Clair.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan; four children, Mary Ann Elworthy, Sandra (Tom) Collins, Mark (Amy) Burkhardt, and Lisa (Rob) Johnson; 13 grandchildren, Jason (Rosie) Eschker, Jessica (Mike) Verwys, Sarah (Don) Stefforia, Jr., Brittany and Ashley Collins, Jonathan (Joelene) Burkhardt, Olivia and Andrew Burkhardt, Robbie (Brittany), Jacob, Joshua, Zachary, and MaKayla Johnson; four great grandchildren, Donny and Chase Stefforia, and Layla and Rylee Burkhardt; many nieces and nephews; three sisters, Hazel Janssens, Agnes Gerwitz, Georgeanna Gonzalez, and a brother, Lester (Carol Ann) Burkhardt.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Gerwitz and Carolyn Henry; and brothers-in-law, Roger Gerwitz, Charles Gerwitz, Michael Gonzalez, and Calvin Henry.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A scripture service will be held at 7:00 pm.
Clifton will lie in state from 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Reverend Bradley Forintos will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jason, Jonathan, Andrew, Robbie, Jacob, Joshua, and Zachary; and his brother, Lester. Honorary pallbearer will be his nephew, David Hodges. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019