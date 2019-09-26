Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the VFW
1711 Pine Grove Ave.
Colleen L. Parmann


1964 - 2019
Colleen L. Parmann Obituary
Colleen L. Parmann

Marysville - Colleen Lynn Parmann, 55, of Marysville, died Saturday, September 21, 2019.

She was born March 26, 1964 in Port Huron to the late Robert and Ilene Parmann.

Colleen attended Woodland Developmental Center and then was employed with ARC of St. Clair County. She was a big Wheel of Fortune and Mickey Mouse fan.

She is survived by her brothers, Craig (Pat) Gerlach, Clare (Wanda) Gerlach, and Cary (Deborah) Parmann; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Jaekel; niece, Lesley Reid; and a nephew, Michael Gerlach.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the VFW, 1711 Pine Grove Ave.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics Michigan.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Colleen's wonderful group home family, Ben and Joslyn Blann.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
