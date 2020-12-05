Conni M. Delia
St. Clair Twp. - Conni Marie Delia (Westrick) was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world peacefully on December 4, 2020 after a valiant battle with brain cancer at the age of 47.
Conni was born on June 14, 1973 to her parents Joseph Westrick (Jeanne Lockhart) and Patricia (Jerry) McKeever.
She was a proud member of the St. Clair High School Class of 1992. After graduating from high school she attended Baker College where she earned her associates degree. Conni married Eliseo Delia Jr. on April 18, 1998 and together they had two sons, Eliseo III and Joseph.
Conni was strong in her faith and love of family and was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church in East China. She was a fighter by nature and defied the odds many times throughout her life here on Earth. She loved with her whole heart and was faithful to the very end and this, above all, is her greatest legacy.
In addition to her parents, husband, and sons, Conni is survived by her siblings, Aaron Westrick, Jeani (Matthew) Van Hecke, and Keri Westrick-Goad; her father-in-law, Eliseo (Deanna) Delia; mother-in-law, Linda (David) Leslie; her sisters-in-law, Terrirenee Delia and Amy (Gary) Bradt; her brothers-in-law, James Delia and Jeremiah Delia (Jenna Carpenter); as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and Clara Westrick, Nancy and Melvin Krueger, and Daniel Thomson as well as her uncles Charles Westrick and Daniel Westrick.
A celebration of life memorial service is being planned for this summer on Conni's birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville in Conni's name.
Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home - 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron.
