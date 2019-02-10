Connie Lee Jaekel



Port Huron - Connie Lee Jaekel, 72, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019.



She was born July 31, 1946 in Brockway Township. She married Frederick A. Jaekel Jr. on March 21, 1973 in Port Huron.



Mrs. Jaekel worked in scheduling at Personal Home Care and Crane Connection prior to retirement. She had also worked at Evangelical Home. Connie loved riding motorcycles, playing bingo, knitting, crocheting and crafts. She was a member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1083.



She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Frederick; three brothers, Craig (Pat) Gerlach, Clare (Wanda) Gerlach and Carey Parmann; a sister, Colleen Parmann; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lesley Reid; mother, Ilene (Robert) Parmann; father, Norman Gerlach; and niece, Krystal Ferris.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Tom Meinhardt will officiate.



Inurnment will be in the Allied Veterans Cemetery Columbarium, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .