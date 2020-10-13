1/
Constance Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Johnson

Romeo - We have lost the most incredible woman. Her family and friends will forever miss her. Connie was a force to be reckoned with and we wouldn't have had it any other way. Born in Hamtramck in 1941, she survived polio at a very young age.

She graduated from Harper Woods High School and Detroit Dental School as a dental assistant. She worked for Dr. Blake in Detroit and Dr. Grayson in Clinton Twp. She moved with her husband Leonard to Brown City Mi. to live out in the country to garden and have the best place for grandchildren to come visit. She worked at Ben's Supermarket in Brown City for 15 years and made many new friends. She always had a project going on and never wasted one moment.

Connie was predeceased by her husband, Leonard, her son in law, Michael Downey and both her parents, Robert and Gladys. She is survived by daughter, Leslie Stern (Barry); her grandchilren, Robert Downey, Alexis Downey, Ben Kirouac and Jacqueline Kirouac; step-grandchildren, Alyssa, Lauren and Garrett Stern; great grandchildren, Sam Kirouac and Joe Kiroua; her sister, Carol Urban (Carrol); niece Jennifer Schuchard (Henry) and nephew Carrol Urban III (Alyssa) and great nephew, Henry Schuchard and great niece, Hannah Schuchard.

The family honors the memory of Constance and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Valley Center Cemetery, Maple Valley Township.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved