Constance Johnson

Constance JohnsonRomeo - We have lost the most incredible woman. Her family and friends will forever miss her. Connie was a force to be reckoned with and we wouldn't have had it any other way. Born in Hamtramck in 1941, she survived polio at a very young age.She graduated from Harper Woods High School and Detroit Dental School as a dental assistant. She worked for Dr. Blake in Detroit and Dr. Grayson in Clinton Twp. She moved with her husband Leonard to Brown City Mi. to live out in the country to garden and have the best place for grandchildren to come visit. She worked at Ben's Supermarket in Brown City for 15 years and made many new friends. She always had a project going on and never wasted one moment.Connie was predeceased by her husband, Leonard, her son in law, Michael Downey and both her parents, Robert and Gladys. She is survived by daughter, Leslie Stern (Barry); her grandchilren, Robert Downey, Alexis Downey, Ben Kirouac and Jacqueline Kirouac; step-grandchildren, Alyssa, Lauren and Garrett Stern; great grandchildren, Sam Kirouac and Joe Kiroua; her sister, Carol Urban (Carrol); niece Jennifer Schuchard (Henry) and nephew Carrol Urban III (Alyssa) and great nephew, Henry Schuchard and great niece, Hannah Schuchard.The family honors the memory of Constance and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Valley Center Cemetery, Maple Valley Township.