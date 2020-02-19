|
Constance K. "Connie" Moody
Fort Gratiot Township - Mrs. Constance K. "Connie" Moody, age 67, of Fort Gratiot Township, passed away on February 16, 2020, in her home, unexpectedly.
She was born on January 3, 1953, in Alma, Michigan, to the late Rex and Uldene Fuhrman.
Connie married Raymond P. Moody on July 10, 2010, in Fort Gratiot.
Coming from a family of performers, she was born to entertain. With her passion for singing and guitar, she spent many years as a recognized musician with Motown Records where she was able to share her love for music with the world. Connie also enjoyed working out and encouraging others to stay active. Therefore following her music career, she went on to receive her master's degree from Wayne State University and spent the last 25 years as an educator with the Port Huron Area School District.
Connie is survived by her husband Raymond P. Moody, daughter, Lynn Davidson of California, daughter and son-in-law, Dena (Shawn) Garska of Fort Gratiot, a loving grandmother to Cecilia, brother and sister-in-law, Ron (Rhonda) Fuhrman of North Carolina, sister, Sally Adams of Colorado, father-in-law, Ray Moody Sr. of Ohio, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial to take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be 12:00pm until the time of services at 3:00pm.
Memorial tributes may be made to .
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020