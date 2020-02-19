Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance K. "Connie" Moody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance K. "Connie" Moody Obituary
Constance K. "Connie" Moody

Fort Gratiot Township - Mrs. Constance K. "Connie" Moody, age 67, of Fort Gratiot Township, passed away on February 16, 2020, in her home, unexpectedly.

She was born on January 3, 1953, in Alma, Michigan, to the late Rex and Uldene Fuhrman.

Connie married Raymond P. Moody on July 10, 2010, in Fort Gratiot.

Coming from a family of performers, she was born to entertain. With her passion for singing and guitar, she spent many years as a recognized musician with Motown Records where she was able to share her love for music with the world. Connie also enjoyed working out and encouraging others to stay active. Therefore following her music career, she went on to receive her master's degree from Wayne State University and spent the last 25 years as an educator with the Port Huron Area School District.

Connie is survived by her husband Raymond P. Moody, daughter, Lynn Davidson of California, daughter and son-in-law, Dena (Shawn) Garska of Fort Gratiot, a loving grandmother to Cecilia, brother and sister-in-law, Ron (Rhonda) Fuhrman of North Carolina, sister, Sally Adams of Colorado, father-in-law, Ray Moody Sr. of Ohio, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial to take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be 12:00pm until the time of services at 3:00pm.

Memorial tributes may be made to .

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now