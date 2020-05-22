Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Felstow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Marie Felstow


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Marie Felstow Obituary
Constance Marie Felstow

East China Twp. - Constance Marie Felstow, age 68, of East China, passed away May 21, 2020 of Corona Virus.

She was born July 4, 1951 in Jackson, Michigan to Janet and the late Thomas Fountain. Connie and Ron met at Blue Water Plastics in St. Clair. They were married on March 11, 1977 and continued working together for 30 plus years.

Connie and Ron are both members of St Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair. In her spare time, she enjoyed word puzzles and collecting all things country.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ronald J. Felstow, mother Janet Fountain, Sister Michele (James) Strickler, brother Thomas (Dotty) Fountain alone with many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service for immediate family is being planned for a later date at Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -