Constance Marie Felstow
East China Twp. - Constance Marie Felstow, age 68, of East China, passed away May 21, 2020 of Corona Virus.
She was born July 4, 1951 in Jackson, Michigan to Janet and the late Thomas Fountain. Connie and Ron met at Blue Water Plastics in St. Clair. They were married on March 11, 1977 and continued working together for 30 plus years.
Connie and Ron are both members of St Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair. In her spare time, she enjoyed word puzzles and collecting all things country.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ronald J. Felstow, mother Janet Fountain, Sister Michele (James) Strickler, brother Thomas (Dotty) Fountain alone with many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service for immediate family is being planned for a later date at Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020