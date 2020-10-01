Creighton Davidson Holden



Creighton passed away on Thursday, September 24th, on the occasion of his 74th birthday. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Laura Crawford of 28 years; sisters Holly, Belinda (Eric), Becky, Heather; cousins Rob, Steve and many nieces and nephews: Trip (Elizabeth), Rachel (John), Ingrid (Sean), Christian (Samantha), Riley (Jefferson), Augusta (Kevin) Holden and their families.



Musician, song writer, cartoonist, artist, and stand up comic, Creighton loved to entertain wherever he went. Generous of heart, always willing to lift others' spirits, a nurturer of all.



His requested "roast" will happen spring 2021. If you want a notice, email laurajcrawford@comcast.net.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store