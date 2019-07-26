|
|
CSM James R. Steinmetz
Marine City - CSM James R. Steinmetz Sr. USAR, a lifelong resident of Marine City, passed away on July 24, 2019. He was born in Marine City on June 2, 1921, a son of Harold and Elsie Steinmetz. Jim met his best friend and lifelong partner, Catherine E. Gould, when they were in first grade at Holy Cross Elementary School, and they were married in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City, on August 8, 1942. Jim and "Kay" had been together 81 years when she passed away in 2009.
Jim attended Holy Cross Grade School and spent three years at Sacred Heart Seminary High School. He returned to Marine City and graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1940. Jim served in the U. S. Army and attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major, and retired only because he'd reached the Army's mandatory retirement age. He served at several different locations including the U.S. Pentagon, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and the U. S. Army Reserve Center in Marine City, MI. He received many commendations and medals during his career. While stationed in Marine City with the 236th Transportation Company, he took part in planning and overseeing several different local community projects, including the cleaning of 7 ½ miles of Belle River, creating trails in the Algonac State Park, expanding the Holy Cross Cemetery to it current size and moving the U.S. Post Office into its current building in Marine City.
Jim (with his brother Ed) owned and operated the Steinmetz Insurance Agency from 1956 to 1998, and was then employed with the Steinmetz Vandenbossche Agency until 2011. He operated the State of Michigan Secretary of State office in Marine City from 1956 to 1977. He was devoted to Holy Cross Church and school, and served on the School Board, Cemetery Board, Dads' Club, Booster Club, and countless parish and school projects. He was a member of the Marine City Building Authority during the construction of the new Fire Hall, the Lewis Miller Memorial Library and the Biff LaBuhn Bridge. He was very active in the Marine City Knights of Columbus and served in many officer positions before being elected Grand Knight. He was the building manager for the Marine City K of C hall for many years. Jim also was one of the founders of the non-profit Holy Cross Educational Fund, Inc.
Jim is survived by his children (and their spouses), James (Tracie) of Romeo, Dr. Michael (Susan) of Baltimore, MD, Richard of Plymouth,
Dr. Joseph (Sandra) of Fayetteville, AR, Daniel (Kari) of Marine City and JoAnne (Tom) Gilliam of Midland; 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Virginia Steinmetz. He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine, his parents, his siblings (and their spouses) Robert (Martha), H. George (Margaret), Edwin (Shirley), Kenneth, Charles, and Rosemary Hindson (Larry), sister-in law Connie Steinmetz and by his grandson, Ryan Steinmetz.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday July 29th at 11:00 am in Our Lady on the River Parish's Holy Cross Church, Marine City, with The Reverend Louis LaPeyre presiding. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Jim's family will welcome visitors in Young Funeral Home, East China Twp, on Sunday from 2 pm to 8 pm. and in the church on Monday at 10:00 am. The Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 7pm on Sunday. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St Clair County Allied Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, it was Jim's request that memorial donations be made to the Holy Cross Educational Fund, Inc., PO Box 105, Marine City, MI 48039. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 26, 2019