Gilbert Funeral Home Inc
1422 Michigan St
Algonac, MI 48001
(810) 794-7400
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gilbert Funeral Home Inc
1422 Michigan St
Algonac, MI 48001
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Gilbert Funeral Home Inc
1422 Michigan St
Algonac, MI 48001
Cynthia Lynn Egeland


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia Lynn Egeland Obituary
Cynthia Lynn Egeland

Algonac - Cynthia Lynn Egeland age 67 of Port Huron, MI. and formerly of Algonac, MI. died Saturday April 13, 2019 in the McLaren Port Huron Hospital. She was born April 2, 1952 in Mt. Clemens, MI. to Shirley (nee Garland) and the late Eugene J. Osieczonek Sr.

Mrs. Egeland is survived by her children Rebecca Thomas, Shawn (Jen) Thomas, Timothy Thomas, and Tonya Egeland-Horton, her mother Shirley L. Osieczonek, grandchildren Austin, Britanie, Shane, Brooklyn, Timothy II, Ashley, and Tabatha, siblings Eugene (the late Elda) Osieczonek Jr., Daniel Osieczonek, David (Lee Ann Bauer) Osieczonek, Ronald ( Charlotte Acre) Osieczonek, James (Teresa) Osieczonek, and Randy (Ken Jefferson) Osieczonek, and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Arthur Thomas II and a sister Mary Osieczonek.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday May 4, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, Algonac. Visitation 10:00 AM Saturday until time of services. www.gilbertfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
