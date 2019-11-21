Services
Cynthia Bartlett
Cynthia Sue Bartlett


1956 - 2019
Cynthia Sue Bartlett Obituary
Cynthia Sue Bartlett

Cottrellville Township - Cynthia S. Bartlett, 63, of Cottrellville Township entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1956 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Gerry and Audrey Sprentall. Cynthia attended Ferris State College and received degrees in Architecture and Business Management. While attending Ferris State, she met Roy Bartlett at choir and the two were married on June 2, 1979 in Traverse City. She held a career as an architecture draftsman in the construction trade for many years. When she wasn't working, Cynthia loved being by the water and had a passion for boating. Her and Roy were members of the Bouvier Bay Yacht Club where she earned the status of Commander for the club. They would go on to become members of the Shores Harbor Club where she was currently involved. She was also a part of the Michigan Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. Most of all, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Roy; her son, James Bartlett of Cottrellville Twp.; her daughter, Angela (John) Perander of Marine City; and three grandchildren, Cyrus, Evelyn and Jared. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private family service will be held. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefunreralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
