Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair., MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Clair., MI
Cynthia "Cindy" Watripont


1954 - 2019
Cynthia "Cindy" Watripont

St. Clair - Cynthia "Cindy" Watripont, age 65, of St. Clair, passed away July 12, 2019. She was born January 4, 1954 in Detroit to the late John and Vicky Watripont. Cynthia was a preschool educator for Richmond schools for 20 years. She loved traveling, ceramics, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brother, Larry (Mickey) Watripont; nephew and niece, Sean (Jenny) Watripont, and Jeanette (Brent) Moeggenborg; great nieces and nephews, Benjamin, Graham, Caitlin, Jackson, and Leah, as well as many family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, July 16 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. as well as 10:30- 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday prior to Mass. Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 15, 2019
