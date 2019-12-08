|
|
Cyril "Jerry" Nalepa
Kimball - 91, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on July 9, 1928, son of the late Cyril and Katrina (Janouska) Nalepa.
Jerry married Dorothy Watts in Vassar, Michigan on August 10, 1984.
Cyril served his country with the United States Army Air Corps. Cyril loved fishing, auction sales, and visiting casinos. He attended Port Huron Schools and was a wheelsman for 35 years on various Great Lakes Vessels.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife Dorothy of 35 years is his son Gerald Nalepa of Port Huron, step-daughter Pamela Carroll of Port Huron, step-son Bruce Watts of Midland, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Cyril was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Nalepa; brothers Frank and Paul Nalepa; and sisters Elizabeth Visga and Helen Diesing.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to the American Legion.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019