Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
17051 24 Mile Rd. at Romeo Plank
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
17051 24 Mile Rd. at Romeo Plank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Kellar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale C. Kellar


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale C. Kellar Obituary
Dale C. Kellar

Washington Township - Age 46. A life long resident of Washington Township, Dale passed away at Troy Beaumont Hospital on January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn. Adored father of Evan. Loving son of John Kellar of Marysville and Pamela Kellar of Washington Township. Dearest brother of Kari Anne(Adam)Knuckles. Dear son in law of Gary(Charlene)Kogelmann. Dear brother in law of Thomas (Katie) Kogelmann, Vicki (Joseph) Misiak & Jeffrey (Christy Seitz) Kogelmann. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile (Shelby Township). Funeral Monday Instate 10:00am at St. Peter Lutheran Church 17051 24 Mile Rd. at Romeo Plank until time of Service at 11:00am. Donations are welcome to Angels of Hope. Interment Glen Eden Cemetery East. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -