Dale C. Kellar
Washington Township - Age 46. A life long resident of Washington Township, Dale passed away at Troy Beaumont Hospital on January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn. Adored father of Evan. Loving son of John Kellar of Marysville and Pamela Kellar of Washington Township. Dearest brother of Kari Anne(Adam)Knuckles. Dear son in law of Gary(Charlene)Kogelmann. Dear brother in law of Thomas (Katie) Kogelmann, Vicki (Joseph) Misiak & Jeffrey (Christy Seitz) Kogelmann. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile (Shelby Township). Funeral Monday Instate 10:00am at St. Peter Lutheran Church 17051 24 Mile Rd. at Romeo Plank until time of Service at 11:00am. Donations are welcome to Angels of Hope. Interment Glen Eden Cemetery East. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020