|
|
Dale E. Thomas
Born May 21, 1939, in Port Huron, Mi, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 80, at HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dale was the owner and operator of Dale Thomas Masonry for 12 years, before moving to Houston, Texas in 1981. He was a Sub-Contractor for Anheuser Busch for many years until his retirement.
Dale is survived by his children; Scott (Tammy) Thomas, Kimberly (Gary) Cooper, Tina (Dan) Sterling, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Harley (Annie) Thomas, sister Linda (Ray) Rathka, several nieces and nephews and special friend Arden Quinn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Vera Thomas, significant other Jenny, sister and brother-in-law Judy (Olie) Ohlinger and brother-in-law Michael Pelchat.
A private family Memorial will be held at a later date.
You can use the link below to leave your condolences for the family.
https://www.mcnuttcremationsonline.com/obituaries/Dale-E-Thomas?obId=12313334#/celebrationWall
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020