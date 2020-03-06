Services
McNutt Funeral Home & Crematory
1703 Porter Road
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2724
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale E. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale E. Thomas Obituary
Dale E. Thomas

Born May 21, 1939, in Port Huron, Mi, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 80, at HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.

Dale was the owner and operator of Dale Thomas Masonry for 12 years, before moving to Houston, Texas in 1981. He was a Sub-Contractor for Anheuser Busch for many years until his retirement.

Dale is survived by his children; Scott (Tammy) Thomas, Kimberly (Gary) Cooper, Tina (Dan) Sterling, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother Harley (Annie) Thomas, sister Linda (Ray) Rathka, several nieces and nephews and special friend Arden Quinn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Vera Thomas, significant other Jenny, sister and brother-in-law Judy (Olie) Ohlinger and brother-in-law Michael Pelchat.

A private family Memorial will be held at a later date.

You can use the link below to leave your condolences for the family.

https://www.mcnuttcremationsonline.com/obituaries/Dale-E-Thomas?obId=12313334#/celebrationWall
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -