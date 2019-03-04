Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Dale "Pops" Guldenstein


China Twp. - Dale "Pops" Guldenstein, age 74, of China Twp., peacefully passed away March 2, 2019 at his daughter's home on the farm. Dale was born February 22, 1945 in St. Clair to the late Alvin and Gladys Guldenstein and was a lifetime area farmer.

On January 15, 1971 Dale married Laura M. DeLude. She preceded him in death January 1, 2011.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Pierce; son, Dave (Emily) Guldenstein; grandchildren, Billy Pierce and David and Dylan Guldenstein; sisters, Sharon (Mark) Letson and Luanne DeGueisippe.

Cremation has taken place. Private family services have been conducted. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
