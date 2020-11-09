Dale H. Middleton
North Street - Dale Henry Middleton, 69, of North Street, died Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was born August 27, 1951 in Brown City to the late Charles and Gertrude Middleton. He married Vicki Carpa on August 11, 1988 in Port Huron.
Dale was employed by Mueller Brass for many years. He loved his cats, gardening, making model airplanes and watching old westerns.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Vicki; son, Jonathon (Jaymie) Lents; granddaughter, Lara Lents, who was the light of his life; sisters, Robin (Bob) McCormick and Diana Rickman; brother, David (Gail) Middleton, sister-in-law, Cindy (Don) Riesbeck; brother-in-law, John (Shelly) Carpa; and several nieces and nephews, including Kirsten (Joe) Pasrorvich, Shelby McCormick, Jordyn McCormick (Andrew Hill), Krystal Carpa, and Eric (Ashley) Riesbeck.
Private graveside services will be held in Riverlawn Cemetery. The Reverend William Wingrove will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jonathon Lents, Bob McCormick, Andrew Hill, Shelby McCormick, Jordyn McCormick and Robin McCormick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a scholarship account for Dale's granddaughter.
