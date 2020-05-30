Dale Lee Silk
High Point, NC - Dale Lee Silk, 83, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at High Point Medical Center.
He was born August 17, 1936 in Sanilac County, Michigan and was the son of the late Lewis and Fern Siple Silk. He was a retired mechanic and a member of Grace Point United Pentecostal Church. Dale enjoyed singing and playing the guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Ostic Silk, whom he married on November 6, 1954; daughter-in-law, Brenda Silk; son-in-law, Dewey Parrott; three sisters, Virginia, Ruth and Audrey; and four brothers, Frank, Roy, Raymond and Bob.
Dale is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Silk and Lisa Mata (John), both of High Point, and Denise Wiles (John) of Walkertown; six sons, Gary Moutoux (Stephanie), Steven Silk (Kay) and Dale Silk, all of Michigan, Wayne Silk, Curtis Silk (Janie) and Randy Silk, all of High Point; sister, Betty Fletcher Nowicki of Indiana; forty-nine grandchildren; fifty-two great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service celebrating Dale's life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 1, 2020, at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Lark Lewis officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Dale's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Silk family.
Published in The Times Herald from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.