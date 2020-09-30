1/1
Dale "Bugsy" Newsome
69, passed away very unexpectedly Friday, September 25, 2020, while riding his Harley on a warm sunny afternoon with his closest friend Sam.

Surviving in addition to his wife and best friend Cheri of 44 years are three sisters and a brother, Carol McAndrew, Gail Thee, Luanne Paolini and Gregory Newsome; brothers and sisters-in-law, Buddy and Debby Milton, Jody and Tom Reeves, Debby Milton and Theresa and Pat Gutierrez and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family honors the memory of Bugsy and invites you to visit and share memories Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Warren Hood, pastor of Living Word Fellowship Church, New Haven, will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to "Macomb Charitable Foundation". For more information and Tribute Wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com






Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
