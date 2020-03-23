|
Dana Jay Pool
Fort Gratiot - Dana Jay Pool, 70, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He was born April 6, 1949 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Eugene and Bernadette Pool. He married Norma Marks on June 6, 1983 in Port Huron. She died September 9, 2013.
Mr. Pool was an officer with the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center. He was an award-winning coach at Port Huron Northern High School from 1983 to 2000, where he coached freshman football, track & field and wrestling. He touched the lives of many kids over his career. In addition to football, Dana enjoyed gardening and was an avid U of M fan.
He is survived by two sons, Nick (Stephanie) Ward and Matt Ward; siblings, Debra (Donald) Marsh, Mary (Jack) Belyea and Michael (Sharon) Pool; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Huron Northern Athletic Department.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020