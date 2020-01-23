|
Danice L. Fleming
Sparlingville - Danice Lavina (Duncan) Fleming, 93, of Sparlingville, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in MediLodge of Port Huron, where she was affectionately known as the Hat Lady.
She was born March 12, 1926 in Port Huron to the late Floyd and Lavina Duncan. She married Cecil R. Fleming on July 24, 1946 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2009.
Danice was a Union Representative at Marmac Industries for many years. She was a life-time member and chaplain of the V.F.W. May O'Brien Post # 8465. As a proud Military Mom, she participated in many efforts to help our men and women in the service of our country.
Danice only had an 8th grade education, but her love for reading and history were remarkable. Her wonderful mind stayed sharp until nearly the end of her life. Our mom loved to read, and gave that gift to her children. She was a poet who also enjoyed reading poetry. Her brother, "Bob," put her poems in a book for her, which was a big thrill for her on her 80th birthday. She was a long-time member of the Blue Water Free Methodist Church.
Danice tried very hard to stay independent until she knew that it was no longer possible. She continued to ride the Blue Water Transit until she was 91. Her motto was, "I would rather die riding the bus then sitting in a recliner."
She is survived by three daughters, Sally (Walter) Heimbach, Sylvia (Stephan Messer) Fleming, and Shirley Fleming; a son, Steven (Noralyn) Fleming; a son-in-law, Charles Meldrum; eleven grandchildren, Robyne, Clint, Craig, Scott, Kelly, Lori, Miranda, Robert, Michael, Eric, and Brandon; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Helen) Schmidt; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hartman; and a brother-in-law, Bernard Fleming. She was preceded in death by her beautiful first-born daughter, Sue Ellen Fleming Meldrum; mother, Lavina Schmidt; three sisters, Virgiline "Sis", Patricia, and Kathleen; and two brothers, Gordon "Tim" and Robert.
Visitation will be from 2-5pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Randy Bennett will officiate.
Burial will be in Caswell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danice and Cecil's son-in law, Walter Heimbach, and grandchildren, Scott Heimbach, Robyne, Robert, and Miranda Fleming, and Brandon Kaboni. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Sinelli, Lori Sheehy, Michael Fleming, Craig and Clint Meldrum, and Eric Kaboni.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Free Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at MediLodge, especially Nora and Darla, for their wonderful care.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020