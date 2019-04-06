Daniel A. Jaworski



Marysville - Daniel Anthony Jaworski, 86, of Marysville, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.



He was born January 3, 1933 in Detroit to the late Anthony and Josephine Jaworski. He married Stella "Rita" Swiecilo on June 27, 1964 in St. Phillip Catholic Church, Columbus Township.



Mr. Jaworski retired from Seco/Carboloy in Warren on February 28, 1995. He served in the U.S. Air Force from June 1952 to June 1956 and was named St. Clair County Veteran of the Year in October of 1981. Dan was a member of Smiths Creek American Legion Post #525, a charter member of Knights of Columbus Marysville Council #9526, and a longtime member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. He loved to garden and read and was a true Tigers fan. Dan was a ruthless domino player who took no mercy on his family. He will be met at the gates of heaven by dear friend Mary Tomaszewski with a game of dominos waiting.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita; his son, Michael (Bethany) Jaworski; his daughter, Patricia (Chuck) Curry; grandchildren, Brett and Kristen Curry; brother-in-law, John Swiecilo; nieces, Renee and Rita Swiecilo; and a cousin, Rose Schweihofer. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph and Rosemary Swiecilo; and his cousins, Richard and Robert Jaronoski.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m.



Mr. Jaworski will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Rev. James Arwady will officiate.



The Rite of Committal will follow in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U. S. Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus Marysville Council #9526, Smiths Creek American Legion Post #525 or St. Christopher Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019